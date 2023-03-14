Omaha taxpayers face millions of dollars in higher taxes if the proposed financing for the Omaha streetcar scheme collapses, which our taxpayer group believes will happen.

Outstate taxpayers also may suffer a financial wound if LB477 passes in the Legislature.

This bill, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, would snatch $100 million -- yes, $100 million -- from the state General Fund to help build the Omaha streetcar system extension into North Omaha.

We doubt that many outstate Nebraskans will want to travel all the way into Omaha to ride a streetcar through North Omaha. If you do not want your state tax dollars funding Omaha’s trolley folly, lobby your state senator to vote NO on LB477.

Doug Kagan, Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, Omaha