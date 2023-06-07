Many readers have expressed disapproval of Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's passionate objections to LB574, describing her behavior as "raving theatrical rantings" and "throwing a tantrum."

If next session the Legislature were to pass a ban on semi-automatic rifles, I wonder how Nebraska's gun owners would respond. Would they react with civility? Would they obediently submit to the will of lawmakers, turn over their firearms and allow their Second Amendment rights to be restricted without shouting or ranting or pounding a podium?

Of course they wouldn't, and neither should the opponents of LB574. Whether it's the right to bear arms, the right to freely express yourself, the right to make medical decisions for your children, or the right to bodily autonomy, people (including elected officials!) will respond passionately when the government encroaches upon their rights as ours did in passing LB574.

Mary Ann Folchert, Omaha