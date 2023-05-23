State Constitution, Article 111-114 says that all bills must have only one subject.

All Nebraska state senators take an oath, which begins, “I, (name), do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Nebraska ...”

The rule of law in Nebraska: The Nebraska State Constitution, Article 111-114, states with clear, precise and unambiguous wording, “No Bill shall contain more than one subject, and the subject shall be clearly expressed in the title.”

Therefore, according to the Constitution of the State of Nebraska, any bill with multiple subjects is distinctly unconstitutional. It is irrelevant what the pending bits of legislation are.

Did our legislators simply decide to ignore and disregard the laws they swore to uphold when they attached the 12-week abortion ban to the proposed transgender legislation?

Richard Dale Sullivan, Lincoln