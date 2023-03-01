The Nebraska Legislature is currently engaging in state-sponsored legislative bullying of transgender and nonbinary youth. The Health and Human Services Committee has advanced LB574, a ban on gender-affirming care for youth in Nebraska. At the same time, the Education Committee is considering LB575, which would restrict transgender students from participating in sports and using the bathroom and locker room that matches their gender identity.

Transgender and nonbinary youth are already among the most vulnerable in our state. According to statistics from the Trevor Project, a staggering 85% of Nebraska’s LGBTQIA+ youth have reported that recent politics in this state and around the country has harmed their well-being. A terrifying 50% of LGBTQIA+ youth in Nebraska considered suicide in 2022, including 58% of trans and nonbinary youth. These are tragic numbers. Yet instead of moving in a direction to reduce stigma and support youth, Nebraska senators and numerous state legislatures around the country are moving in a direction of further intolerance.

Transgender and nonbinary students live every day with the backdrop of legislation restricting, criminalizing and policing their identities. When senators introduce legislation that harms these youth, they are not only telling them that there is something wrong or even illegal with who they are but they are putting their well-being and lives in danger. Senators must oppose LB574 and LB575 and stand up for transgender and nonbinary youth in Nebraska.

Jayden Speed, Nehawka