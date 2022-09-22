 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Law wrong tool to end dispute

While our Constitution was formulated by white males, the Declaration of Independence created by our founding fathers is supposed to make sure that the laws that govern our nation are based on the maxim, "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The Constitution says, "The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish."

Although the Constitution establishes the Supreme Court, it permits the Senate to confirm justices. Thus, it is the politicians who have the ultimate power to determine who is eligible for protections of "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" under the Constitution. The Supreme Court in the 1970s ruled that the right to abortion was constitutionally protected. The court this year reversed that ruling, sending the decision back to the states, plunging our country into crisis.

How can a majority of nine judges grant constitutional protection at one point and revoke it later? Therefore, I feel that courts are not the right bodies to address this issue.

I am fully sympathetic to those who oppose abortion based on their religious beliefs. They are welcome to employ religious arguments as they make their case, but they shouldn’t attempt to use the government or legal channels. I most sincerely urge them to work individually and/or through their religious organizations to have well-thought-out, sober, somber and peaceful discussions with those on the other side.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

