While fighting in the rice paddies and the jungles of Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in 1968, I definitely knew that there was a target on my back. In reflecting on the history of the United States, "targeting" individuals for various reasons has been a part of our social fabric.
Recent events have once again given attention to targeting individuals because of their immigration status, culture and ethnicity. It appears to be motivated by elements of racism, hatred and nationalism.
Leaders and government officials in our Nebraska communities have been absent in the discussion of what is happening with the current targeting of Latinos in our country and state. Currently, there is real fear and anxiety in our Latino communities.
I wonder at times if there is a looming target on my back for being the son of Mexican immigrants.
Marty Ramirez, Lincoln