Letter: Lake solution in the works

In response to the Shirley Anderson's letter to the editor ("No fowl, just foul at lake," July 7) regarding the pond at Wyuka, we appreciate her concern for this treasured historical place in Lincoln.
Wyuka Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery was established in 1869, and it also became Lincoln’s first public park. There are five trustees appointed by the governor to manage Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery. These are a volunteer positions although each one of the trustees are very dedicated and passionate about historic Wyuka and its presentation to the public.
The trustees, staff and grounds personnel are deeply concerned with the current situation of the pond, not only for the public purview but of the historical aspects of the park. We are currently in the process of working on a solution and two signs were posted a year ago on the east side of the pond where the geese, ducks and swans are fed.
The signs indicated the section was under restoration. We started studying the current issues with the pond about two years ago. COVID-19 slowed our progress. Wyuka is working with a professional team of landscape architects, lake management personnel and engineers to find the correct way of remediating the current situation.
This team has brought some conceptual design options to Wyuka and is working on cost estimates for each. We are hoping to make a public announcement of our plans in the very near future that will allow us to move forward on the renovation of the pond and returning the swans.
Faye Osborn, Lincoln, chair, Wyuka Board of Trustees