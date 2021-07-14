Letter: Lake solution in the works

In response to the Shirley Anderson's letter to the editor ("No fowl, just foul at lake," July 7) regarding the pond at Wyuka, we appreciate her concern for this treasured historical place in Lincoln.

Wyuka Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery was established in 1869, and it also became Lincoln’s first public park. There are five trustees appointed by the governor to manage Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery. These are a volunteer positions although each one of the trustees are very dedicated and passionate about historic Wyuka and its presentation to the public.

The trustees, staff and grounds personnel are deeply concerned with the current situation of the pond, not only for the public purview but of the historical aspects of the park. We are currently in the process of working on a solution and two signs were posted a year ago on the east side of the pond where the geese, ducks and swans are fed.