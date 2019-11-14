{{featured_button_text}}
Unfortunately, the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi -- no different from the killing of Osama bin Laden, while eliminating leading carriers for virulent violent ideological policies -- does not eliminate the viral “disease” itself.

Killing the messenger does not necessarily kill the message. Martyrdom ironically often only strengthens the resolve of the faithful.

Has al-Qaeda ceased to exist with the killing of bin Laden? Did Christianity disappear with the Roman crucifixion of Jesus Christ? Did the 1844 mob killing of Joseph Smith in Carthage, Missouri, end faith in Mormonism? Did World War II, with the suicide death of Adolf Hitler, finish anti-Semitism?

Similar questions can be asked when a U.S. president claims being able to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City without losing his base of support. Messianic figures can do no wrong!

For “good” or “evil,” the latent theocratic ideology within the hearts and minds of the people is of ultimate importance and a major reason for why people fight to both live and die. When ideological values are embedded into religion, truth and reason become the casualties, and any questioning is not only fruitless but a sacrilege.

Paraphrasing theologian Martin Luther, “to have faith, the eyes need to be knocked-out of reason.” One simply believes what they most want or are told to believe. Do not question; faith only matters!

Stu Luttich, Geneva

