Letter: Kids deserve our best efforts

Jim Lange's opinion about the proposed Nebraska Department of Education Health Education Standards ("Put kids before agendas," April 13) misses at least one important point.

We adults can't sexualize kids. Kids are sexual from birth. That's old news. Sigmund Freud discovered that over a century ago. During almost 20 years experience with Parents Friends and Families of Lesbians and Gays, I have heard many gay and lesbian people say that they were aware of their sexual orientation even as early as 6 years of age. They may not have had the words to describe what they were feeling, but they knew they were different.

In fact, some people have told me that they felt an attraction to those of their own sex as far back as they can remember. So to me the question is not whether we tell our children about sex. Rather the question is what we should tell them.

I applaud the Nebraska Board of Education for beginning the effort to describe what we should say to kids abut sex. Now it's up to us to continue the effort they have started, seeking the most honest conversation possible.