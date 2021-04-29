Letter: Kids caught in political fight

Govs. Pete Ricketts and Kim Reynolds have opted out of helping little migrant kids. I have some comments.

Since the federal government will be paying for the children’s care, helping those kids will have little or no impact on the state’s resources devoted to children.

Ricketts claims to be a good Catholic and Christian. Does he think Jesus would have rejected these children when they clearly need help? Act like the Christian you claim to be, sir.

Nebraska is well known as a welcoming community that steps up and assists poor immigrants year after year. We have agencies that have a lot of experience in this realm. These kids didn’t come into the country legally, but these are children with extremely limited options. They are desperate and need our help.

Their decision is clearly political and ignores the humanitarian aid that is needed now. As long as they can oppose the president and his representatives, it looks like anything goes no matter who suffers — even little children.

William Hunt, Lincoln

