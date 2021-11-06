 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kids can now make difference
0 Comments

Letter: Kids can now make difference

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

This October photo shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

 Pfizer via AP

In the 1950s, I well remember walking to the school gym in Ogallala, sitting on the bench seats with my elementary classmates, feeling anxious about getting a shot but being brave enough to go through with it. I did not get polio.

Today, younger children now have the chance to protect themselves from COVID. I'd tell them to be brave and go through with it. It will make them a hero. They, their family and their friends will be glad they did. I will certainly be glad they  did. Go, kids!

Sandy Amos, Tecumseh

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News