Letter: Kids can now make difference

In the 1950s, I well remember walking to the school gym in Ogallala, sitting on the bench seats with my elementary classmates, feeling anxious about getting a shot but being brave enough to go through with it. I did not get polio.

Today, younger children now have the chance to protect themselves from COVID. I'd tell them to be brave and go through with it. It will make them a hero. They, their family and their friends will be glad they did. I will certainly be glad they did. Go, kids!