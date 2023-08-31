I can understand why I was not asked to participate in Gov. Jim Pillen's workforce group, described in a recent newspaper article, “Group to explore workforce shortage" (Aug. 22).

I don’t assume that I know all those who will be participating in the group. However, it appears to me that the group is heavily weighted toward Republicans and a certain age group, i.e., 50- and 60-year-olds. Where are representatives from the under-40 group or over-70-plus group? Surely there are responsible and upstanding citizens within those groups that could provide valuable insight into the problem of a shortage of workers in Nebraska.

I wonder if those groups were avoided because they may express the opinion that Nebraska’s ingrained ultra-conservative attitudes, and the Republican political control of the state, are the reasons for the brain drain.

When the most-affected parties of these Nebraska conditions do not have a voice, then they look elsewhere where they are valued and consulted. Until the Nebraska political powers recognize their short-sightedness, the brain drain will continue.

Robert D. Zuehlsdorf, Kearney