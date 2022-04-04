Letter: Kennedy comparison misses mark

I am writing in regards to Keith Fickenscher's letter ("Biden not exactly Kennedy," March 27) about Joe Biden not being the president that John Kennedy was during the Cuban missile crisis.

I may agree that Biden is not the eloquent speaker that Kennedy was, however Mr. Fickenscher's reference to the Cuban missile crisis clearly misses the mark.

Russia is invading and killing Ukrainian people. President Biden cannot speak for them since they are not American citizens. Russia is not within 90 miles of Florida, like when they were in Cuba.

Putin will use any excuse to blame the United States for starting a conflict with Russia, which Biden has said would amount to World War III. Biden must walk a very fine line in order to help Ukraine without antagonizing Putin.

Any sanctions Biden places on Russia also affect the global economy. I wouldn't want to have to make those decisions, and I doubt many other people would, either. I don't think there is a good answer to any of this.

Sherry Rybij, Lincoln

