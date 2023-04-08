"They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves," it says in the Book of Matthew in the Holy Bible.

There is much wisdom in the Bible. It instructs us to make sure that people's actions and words concur. Mayoral candidate Sen. Suzanne Geist says she wants to work with all Lincoln citizens build a better city. Geist voted to change the rules to limit debate in Legislature. She voted against the rules she had already voted for this session. She agreed to something, and then when it wasn't working for her, she decided she had the power to change the rules and so she did.

Now Geist wants your vote. She might have even come to your door ask for it personally, I know you have seen the billboards. Maybe she told you she would support or oppose something you care about. Perhaps you even got it in writing. The members of uicameral got it writing, and when it was no longer convenient Geist changed the rules.

Vote for whoever you want in the upcoming election, but just know that while you might not agree with the sitting mayor on everything, no one can accuse her of not sticking with what she said.

Personally, I will take a wolf over a wolf in sheep's clothing. At least I know where I stand with someone honest enough to disagree with me, and not pour honey in my ear. I think the honey is to make me taste better when the wolf turns on me.

Robert Way, Lincoln