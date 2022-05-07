Letter: Keeping faith in human nature

Crisp implies that war and other evils are inherent in "human nature." But those who have studied this matter scientifically beg to differ. In 1986 a group of scholars met in Seville, Spain, to try to answer the question, "Are humans biologically predisposed to violence?" They answered with the Seville Statement -- a resounding no. "War is biologically possible," they write, "but it is not inevitable, as evidenced by its variation in occurrence and nature over time and space. ... It is scientifically incorrect to say that war or any other violent behavior is genetically programmed into our human nature. Wars begin in the minds of men [sic], but it is also where they can be ended." I urge all Journal Star readers to find the Seville Statement online and take to heart what it says. There is hope for the future, if we are willing to work for it.