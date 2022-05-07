Letter: Keeping faith in human nature

John Crisp wishes us to believe that "the abolition of nuclear weapons is as unrealistic as the eradication of war itself," ("Thinking the unthinkable," April 14).
This supposedly follows from "the war, tyranny, disorder and poverty that has characterized the vast majority of human history."
Crisp implies that war and other evils are inherent in "human nature." But those who have studied this matter scientifically beg to differ. In 1986 a group of scholars met in Seville, Spain, to try to answer the question, "Are humans biologically predisposed to violence?" They answered with the Seville Statement -- a resounding no. "War is biologically possible," they write, "but it is not inevitable, as evidenced by its variation in occurrence and nature over time and space. ... It is scientifically incorrect to say that war or any other violent behavior is genetically programmed into our human nature. Wars begin in the minds of men [sic], but it is also where they can be ended." I urge all Journal Star readers to find the Seville Statement online and take to heart what it says. There is hope for the future, if we are willing to work for it.
I have chosen to "trust the science" and believe that one day we will live in a world of peace, tolerance, justice, freedom and love. I will not be trusting anything written by John Crisp. He has given up on human nature -- I have not, and never will.
Mike Meile, Lincoln