Letter: Keep Wilderness Park wild

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the new commercial and residential development currently being planned immediately adjacent to Wilderness Park between First Street and U.S. Highway 77.

The development would bring with it both noise and light pollution, as well as vastly increased amounts of traffic. It is difficult to overstate the extent to which this would negatively impact our precious park.

J. Kip Hulvershorn, who drafted the Wilderness Park Subarea Plan in 1999, stated therein, “There is concern about land-use changes taking place or proposed outside and adjacent to the Park. The natural world has been compared to a tapestry with great complexity, interdependence, and inter-relationships. By pulling single threads from the tapestry, slowly the natural system unravels.”

Hulvershorn clearly understood the park’s delicate balance and its need for protection. In contrast, Lincoln’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed development last week. Commissioner Rich Rodenburg stated “... I love Wilderness Park, and if this (development) does anything to detract from it, I don’t know how we would forgive ourselves.” An endearing sentiment, to be sure, but remorse would not mend the irreversible damage that this development would cause.

Healthy plant and animal ecosystems are intrinsic to what makes Wilderness Park the treasure that it is. Without them, the word “wilderness” loses meaning. I implore the Lincoln City Council to reject this proposal and for Manzitto Brothers Construction to look elsewhere for their next development project. Let’s keep Wilderness Park wild and thriving now and for future generations.

Natalie M. Baskin, Lincoln

