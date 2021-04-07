Letter: Keep Daylight Saving TIme

I absolutely oppose Kris Thompson's letter to the editor ("Time change idea off base," March 31) that there is not support to keep Daylight Saving Time year round. I am in 100% in favor of keeping DST year round, and most people I know feel the same way.

In fact, I went to a hearing a few years ago regarding this issue, and it seems most people just want to stop switching the clocks. Both sides agreed they'd prefer DST if we had to have one time. I am so solar powered, and the longer nights of darkness just kill me in the winter. And I absolutely love the long summer nights. It's good for our mental health.

I would rather keep switching the clocks than to lose our DST. COVID-19 has already ruined so much in our lives. The only thing that makes me happy is being back in DST.

Stacey Helget, Lincoln

