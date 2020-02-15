Letter, 2/16: Keep county engineers elected
To our Nebraska state senators on the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee: Tom Brewer, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, Mike Hilgers, Megan Hunt, Rich Kolowoski, Andrew LaGrone and John Lowe.

LB744 would enable my Lancaster County Board officials, as well as Sarpy and Douglas counties' boards, to appoint a county engineer. They would no longer have to deal with an elected county engineer who is directly accountable to us -- the voters.

County board commissioners have many, many responsibilities and existing budgetary details to oversee without taking on more by removing our citizen resident votes and voices.

Our county rural infrastructure's safety, stability, system security and dependability need a stalwart person to monitor, maintain and manage the worn, if not crumbling, roads and bridges for all residents, commuters, commerce and visitors.

Replacing elected county engineers with appointed bureaucrats doesn't sit well with me.

We in this country, state, county and community should not tolerate further deterioration of our infrastructure, especially while advocating progress and improved living and working opportunities for all.

M.J. Oie, Lincoln

Legislature logo 2020
