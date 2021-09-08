Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal

As a patient escort for Planned Parenthood, I see weekly how new laws effect people on the ground. Texas has just passed a law (SB8) that bans abortion after six weeks, a time frame simply so short most would not likely know they are pregnant.

The new law also provides an avenue for citizens to spy on those they suspect may be giving out information about abortion, clinics who provide services or on anyone who helps in any way concerning abortion. With information they gather and can successfully sue, they will be given at minimum a $10,000 reward.

This essentially gives citizens the right to become bounty hunters. Any new laws pave the way for other states and municipalities to do the same.

At the same time, many states are also exacerbating health inequities by eliminating access to contraception and sex education. By taking away our ability to prevent pregnancy and our right to abortion, we are in a new era of people being forced into pregnancy. This law will affect more people than one would think. Nearly one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 45.

It is time to speak out. We must act now to keep abortion safe and legal and we must stand up for the right to own our own bodies!

Patricia Vo, Lincoln

