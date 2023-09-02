With the Supreme Court’s recent decision, 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett added hypocrisy to the court’s growing list of ethically questionable and legally ill-defined behaviors.

The verdict in this case granted a prospective wedding website designer the right to deny service to a presumptive gay couple. The legal authority that preceded and permitted their judgment is called Pre-enforcement challenge, which is a lawsuit brought to challenge a law that has not yet been enforced against the challenger.

Pre-enforcement challenge has been an established guide for judicial decisions since, at least, 1988 in Virginia v. American Booksellers, which was prior to any current court member being seated. This authority allows judgments based on conjecture or supposition rather than the actual occurrence of a wrong.

Kavanaugh’s and Barrett’s hypocrisy stems from the fact that during their respective Senate confirmation hearings, both maintained they could not offer an opinion on a hypothetical. Well, yes they could have, and they just did.

Just within the past two years, the court’s cases have ranged from abortion to a teenager’s profanity-laced pity party. That diversity gives sufficient reason to broaden the spectrum of inquiry to reasonably expect judicial candidates to answer more sundry questions, including the precedent "what if?" The wide-ranging effect of their decisions demands an equally expansive critique of their constitutional bona fides, soundness of thought and fidelity to principles, or lack thereof.

This added ounce of prevention could expose nominees’ ethical/moral fault lines currently camouflaged by their, in effect, pleading the fifth and could preclude years of regret about yet another smugly entrenched, ethically evasive and imperious justice.

Larry McClung, Lincoln