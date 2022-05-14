Letter: Justices need term limits

The leak of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade marks a dark day for this country. Although the Supreme Court is called a court in the Constitution, it is in fact a super-legislative body, but unlike in other legislative bodies, its members cannot be voted out. Thus, five individuals can force their views on over 300 million Americans.

An issue that seems to get ignored is that the pro-life movement is largely a religious one, driven by those who believe life starts at the time of conception, irrespective of medical science

It was not an accident that the first 10 words of the First Amendment state, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …” Religion was a hot topic then, as it is now. The Supreme Court is substituting the religious views of five lawyers, appointed as justices, for the views of Congress and the legislators of the 50 states, basing law on religious concepts in stark violation of the Establishment Clause.

Five justices of the Supreme Court can force the religious views of a small minority of the population on to the majority. Poll after poll, shows that the majority of Americans are pro-choice.

Perhaps it is time to amend the Constitution and have term limits for Supreme Court justices and other federal judges. The concept of forcing women to bear children, whether conception was legal or illegal, should, at least, be decided by more than five people. There are no perfect solutions to this problem but having five judges who are appointed for life serving as super-legislators is about as far from perfect as you can get.

Herb Friedman, Lincoln

