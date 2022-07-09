Letter: Justices don't have total control

There are options for a rogue Supreme Court. The Supreme Court does not exist above the Constitution. There are checks and balances for the court as there are for the other branches.

Congress has several options for a rogue court. It can impeach and remove justices, it can increase or decrease the size of the court, it can strip the court over its jurisdiction over certain issues, it can require a supermajority of justices to sign off on decisions that overturn laws, it can simply cancel the decision in question.

Currently, there is no appetite for Democrats to fight with the court. We must change that. If you are fearful of the Supreme Court, then vote Democrat up and down the ticket. If Nebraskans can show the rest of the country it can become blue, then other states will follow and we can begin addressing our rogue court.

Laurie Gift, Omaha