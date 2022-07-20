Letter: Just say it out loud

At the Nebraska Republican delegates' gathering in Kearney the clowns took over the circus and through this food fight of bad ideas, they still cannot produce the magic trick needed. That is trying to cling to power by any radical means while pretending to help us.

Why does the Republican party and its weaponized religious machinery suddenly need to craft a message of women support groups? Expanded Medicaid would help, which they opposed. Rental assistance would help, which they opposed. Access to contraception and family planning would help, which they oppose. Required paid family leave would help, which they oppose. Requiring a living wage would help, which they oppose.

Finally, are Republicans prepared to jail women who choose to govern their own bodies? Is incarcerating women for their own good the GOP version of support?

These matchstick men in power, marching backward while the rest of the world races forward, will lie, buy and pry to force their punitive agenda on women. We need to grow our state; instead we are forcing people to leave.

Perhaps Republicans should approach the women they are so anxious to control and tell them: “We don’t think you are smart enough to manage your life, so the state will make the important decisions for you.” Just say it out loud and be honest. It will affirm the charade we all are watching.

Stephen Burbach, Lincoln