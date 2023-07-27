A young woman in Norfolk was just jailed for 90 days for performing an abortion on herself. I hope nobody was fooled by the charge of "improper disposal of human remains." Nebraska is still ashamed to admit it is imprisoning women for having abortions.

Alas, Judge James Kube’s sentencing remarks let the cat out of the bag. He made a gaffe — he accidentally told the truth. Did he admonish her about the unsanitary practice of disposing of remains outside a cemetery? No! He said: “It wasn't just a wrong decision, it was a wrong decision that involves human life, or at least the life that was living inside of you.”