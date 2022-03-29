 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Journal Star should have reviewed Shank's new play

  • 0
L Magazine Nancy Shank

Lincoln, NE - 1/26/2022 - Nancy Shank's play "This Mortal Life," will have its world premiere at the Lied Center's Carson Theater in March. Photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

We recently attended the world premiere of "This Mortal Life Also" at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Lincoln. The play was written by Nancy Shank of Lincoln and produced by the Angels Theatre Company, with presenting sponsorship from the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The Lincoln Journal Star featured an article on the new work in L Magazine's February edition online.

A review by Sam Pynes on the Appearing Locally website said, "... this is the best play that I have seen yet this season, and that it was both beautifully written and performed." He later said, "If this original work represents the kind of quality we can expect in Lincoln's future then we have a lot to be excited about ..." My experience attending the show fully supports his comments.

I am thankful we have Mr. Pynes’ review of this new work by a talented member of the Lincoln community. I am disappointed The Lincoln Journal Star did not allocate the resources to send a reviewer to also provide perspective on the production. Given the similarities between Dietrich Bonhohoeffer’s World War II Germany and the current situation in Ukraine as well as the pride in having a new work of art written and produced in Lincoln, I believe additional attention should have been paid to this production.

People are also reading…

Sean C. Payant, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

While watching on video streaming our legislators debate LB773 -- the bill to relax requirements to carry a concealed gun -- it seemed apparen…

Letter: What about Christian love?

Letter: What about Christian love?

As a woman of faith, I write to express my deep disappointment that Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance is once again on hold. Yes, there were many s…

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

The Journal Star said this in a March 12 story about Sen. Tom Brewer’s gun bill: “Noting the opposition expressed to the bill by Lincoln Senat…

Letter: No longer to be silent

Letter: No longer to be silent

I usually keep to myself and prefer not to get to vocal about anything. I tend to just have discussions with my friends and a few family membe…

Letter: Baseball then and now

Letter: Baseball then and now

I grew up loving baseball, playing in sandlots and watching the the University of Nebraska Huskers and a local semi-pro team, the Fremont Nigh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News