Letter: Journal Star should have reviewed Shank's new play

We recently attended the world premiere of "This Mortal Life Also" at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Lincoln. The play was written by Nancy Shank of Lincoln and produced by the Angels Theatre Company, with presenting sponsorship from the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The Lincoln Journal Star featured an article on the new work in L Magazine's February edition online.

A review by Sam Pynes on the Appearing Locally website said, "... this is the best play that I have seen yet this season, and that it was both beautifully written and performed." He later said, "If this original work represents the kind of quality we can expect in Lincoln's future then we have a lot to be excited about ..." My experience attending the show fully supports his comments.

I am thankful we have Mr. Pynes’ review of this new work by a talented member of the Lincoln community. I am disappointed The Lincoln Journal Star did not allocate the resources to send a reviewer to also provide perspective on the production. Given the similarities between Dietrich Bonhohoeffer’s World War II Germany and the current situation in Ukraine as well as the pride in having a new work of art written and produced in Lincoln, I believe additional attention should have been paid to this production.

Sean C. Payant, Lincoln

