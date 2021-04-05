Letter: Join battle against Parkinson's

An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease (more than 4,500 in Nebraska), the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and the 14th-leading cause of death in our country.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and I, along with the Heartland Chapter of the National Parkinson’s Foundation, of which I am an advisory board member, urge everyone in Lincoln and the surrounding areas to join our community as we promote greater awareness of how Parkinson’s affects those living with the disease and their families. To get involved, individuals can donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation to support research and programs, participate in an event or share their story or others’ stories on social media.

I couldn’t be more pleased to represent Nebraska on this regional board. My mom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s more than 20 years ago, and the resources the Parkinson’s Foundation provides are immeasurable.