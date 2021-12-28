Letter: Joel has been gift to Lincoln

Dr. Steve Joel is retiring as Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, and, while I want to say “he deserves it,” there is a strong part of me that asks, “Why not a few more years?”

People will undoubtedly try bringing up politics from "purple penguins" to "mask mandates," but Steve has always put students first while realizing that teachers need resources to advance student engagement and success. Steve has never been about being right; he has been about doing right, and that seems lost on much of our community when the politics arise.

Steve came to my building multiple times, each time addressing me by name (which is rare for any superintendent). After talking with students freely, he would ask me questions like I was talking to a fellow teacher, openly and honestly.

Colleagues asked when he has visited, “How can you call him Steve instead of Dr. Joel?” The reason is twofold: 1) he is from New York, and anyone who has been to New York knows you don’t stand on ceremony; and 2) Steve is a teacher at heart.