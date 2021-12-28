 Skip to main content
Letter: Joel has been gift to Lincoln
Letter: Joel has been gift to Lincoln

Standing Bear High School groundbreaking

Steve Joel, superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Standing Bear High School on Thursday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Dr. Steve Joel is retiring as Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, and, while I want to say “he deserves it,” there is a strong part of me that asks, “Why not a few more years?”

People will undoubtedly try bringing up politics from "purple penguins" to "mask mandates," but Steve has always put students first while realizing that teachers need resources to advance student engagement and success. Steve has never been about being right; he has been about doing right, and that seems lost on much of our community when the politics arise.

Steve came to my building multiple times, each time addressing me by name (which is rare for any superintendent). After talking with students freely, he would ask me questions like I was talking to a fellow teacher, openly and honestly.

Colleagues asked when he has visited, “How can you call him Steve instead of Dr. Joel?” The reason is twofold: 1) he is from New York, and anyone who has been to New York knows you don’t stand on ceremony; and 2) Steve is a teacher at heart.

I can count on one hand the superintendents I have known nationwide who remember and embrace in their decisions the activities and stresses of teachers, and Steve is one of them. Granted, he has to moderate those decisions against a cacophony of other voices, but he serves in a way that epitomizes what a superintendent should.

I hope everyone realizes what a gift Steve Joel has been for this district.

Michael R. Geist, Lincoln

