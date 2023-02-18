Letter: Joe can't be that slow Feb 18, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On the heels of two mild years in office and polls giving President Joe Biden low popularity numbers, never forget:Joe beat Trump. Convincingly.Bob Copperstone, Wahoo 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Commentary Politics Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Focus on real issues for kids As a physician in our state, I’m concerned about child welfare. And as a father of a child in Lincoln Public Schools, I see a number of issues… Letter: Transgender kids are just kids My family recently emailed Sen. Dave Murman in opposition to some of the many bills in the Legislature targeting transgender youth. These bill… Letter: Women deserve better than abortion I hoped to be a mother for as long as I can remember. When I found out I was pregnant for the first time I was overjoyed, yet at 6.5 weeks I s… Letter: Give Congress same treatment An Opinion page piece, "Do not put Social Security on the cutting block," Feb. 7, has a simple solution: All members of Congress should be den… Letter: Put abortion issue to vote Put abortion issue to vote Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio