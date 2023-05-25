Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Yes, there is a potential solution to America's gun issue. The suggestion lies within the last five centuries of Japanese history.

Regimes changed slowly in Japan. When a rebellion was successful, the new government immediately initiated a sword hunt designed to capture all weapons from those who might decide to start their own rebellion down the road.

No matter the success of the hunt, swords were easily remade. Japanese swords represented tradition, history and artistic character. Families created their own styles often with personal symbols etched within its design.

And protection. Japan recognized the need to protect personal property and the family. History shows Japan's approach took the most of 500 years. Over time, the sword culture changed. Families were allowed to keep their swords, as many as they liked. They could display them anywhere on their property. But no one could take a sword off of their property. So, possession, yes ... but no threat to the community.

Never happen here, you say? I agree. Not right now. A number of decades must pass before Americans will walk a path similar to Japan's. If we are open to it, we could accelerate the process. Isn't that the role of history?

Our younger generation has attended schools with mandated active-shooter drills. As adults, their diplomatic approach to the Second Amendment might just vary a bit from today. Still dismissing this solution with a knowing smirk? OK. But I don't hear any high school sophomores yucking it up.

Don Cunningham, Lincoln