It seems that Gov. Jim Pillen thinks it is all right for everyone to carry a concealed weapon. Perhaps he misses the days when we watch shows like "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke" and wants to return to the Wild West.

OK, let’s do it!

It will be necessary to have Ben Cartwright talk some sense into the folks who think it’s all right to shoot first and talk later. We will need gentle Hoss to comfort the angry shooters and offer words of consolation to the victims and their loved ones.

We will definitely need Little Joe. He can lead innocent people to a "little house on the prairie" or put those who die from gun violence on a "highway to heaven." We will definitely need Adam. After he was done being a cowboy he became a doctor. Hopefully Trapper John, M.D., can patch up a few victims.

Newsflash, Gov. Pillen’s office! It is real life, not TV.

Marian Malone, Lincoln