If Mifepristone is to be banned to women, then Viagra should be banned to men.
If women are force to carry the results of incest and rape, then the perpetrator should be forced to have a vasectomy.
May Jo Bures, Odell
Tags
- Commentary
- Trade
- The Economy
- Politics
- Legislation
- Law
- Sexology
- Medicine
- Institutions
- Security And Public Safety
- School Systems
- Immunology
- Armed Forces
- Biology
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Job Market
- Administrative Law
- Sports
- Education
- Finance
- Banking
- Construction Industry
- Roads And Traffic
- Physics
- Linguistics
- Restaurant Industry
- Weapons
- Journalism
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Business
- Advertising
- Sociology
- Police
- Revenue Services
- Trains
- Transportation
- Pharmacology
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!