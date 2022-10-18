Letter: It's not politics; it's self-interest

As we move toward 2024, I take pause to consider our leadership.

In two years we will choose our president. Most of us care about our politics and have our biases. That is what makes this country great. The Constitution is a base framework of this country. Its basis is to do what is best for country, and it takes politicians with the country's interest at heart.

Elections are part of the framework of our country. Those who disavow the validity of our election disavow our Constitution. This is not to be confused with protest or challenge, which are part of the fabric of this country. We must be free to protest, however after 60 some court challenges, this is not protest. They disavow our election and our Constitution.

Donald Trump is not about protest, he is about self-interest and disavowing the Constitution of the United States of America.

The Donald Trump debate is not about politics. It is about leadership and personal integrity. He has been proved to be disagreeing with the law. It is not about policy, it is personal. He believes himself to be more important than the law.

When you support -- Trump whether you be Democrat or Republican, politician or ordinary citizen -- you are supporting self-interest rather than the Constitution and the United States of America.

Voting for those who support Donald Trump has nothing to do with politics. Politics has nothing to do with Donald Trump. Upholding personal integrity and moral leadership is the issue.

Bill Brown, Lincoln