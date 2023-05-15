The following is a public service reminder to all the aspiring Indy 500 drivers who use Lincoln’s streets to improve their qualifying times.

Those black and white signs with numbers that are posted at intervals along the right side of the streets are maximum speeds. They are statutes, not suggestions.

Though these signs may be a blur to you, they distinctly apply to all drivers, including those who are late for work or an appointment, anyone in a bad mood and those whose preoccupation with a cell phone restricts their peripheral vision. They apply particularly to anyone with testosterone issues — either cocky with too much or compensating for too little.

Disregard for your own safety is a personal choice and may even be broadly assured by our Constitution’s implicit but frequently practiced freedom to be a jerk clause. However, your disdain for the safety of others is, without exception, constitutionally frowned upon. (Though, flouting these rules could result in your free exercise of more explicit rights such as a trial by a jury of your peers for willful injury or damage to persons or property.)

If only for the sake of common courtesy and decency please slow down and grow up. Doing so will give our dedicated and talented EMTs more time to focus their life-saving skills on the less intentional perils to human life.

And, who knows, grateful drivers might acknowledge your consideration for others with appreciative thumbs up — rather than the single-digit gesture your lack thereof currently elicits.

Larry McClung, Lincoln