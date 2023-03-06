The intent of any court proceeding is to get at the truth of a matter and, usually, to understand motive.

The issue of abortion — or alternatively, life — is all over the news. What is the truth of the issue? With conception, the life of another person begins. This is the truth of the matter. Taking the life of a human being is wrong. Any other explanation is not the truth.

How about the gender issue? Physical characteristics are associated with gender. And that is the truth also. If a person doesn’t like what they physically are, that is that person’s issue, not one society should have to deal with.

And now the debt issue. Our nation’s debt continues to escalate beyond what can reasonably be expected to be repaid. The truth here is that excessive debt always leads to more problems — for people and for nations.

These are three truths that can’t really be denied, yet many in our country do. And often they have the power of the press on their side. But the consequences of denying these truths will be inevitable and obvious.

Some guy once said, “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” In some ways we are becoming a nation more in bondage and much less free.

Our legislative bodies and our courts and judges don’t set the standard of right and wrong. They simply interpret what is legal and what is illegal. Right and wrong, truth and freedom, come from the guy who said "the truth will set you free."

John Ringsmuth, Lincoln