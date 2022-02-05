 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's about politics, not freedom

Recent attempts by many Republicans in the state Legislature, led by Sen. Rob Clements to ban mask mandates and restrict the authority of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are not about freedom or accountability. Instead, this is purely about partisan politics.

During the fall 2020 COVID-19 surge, Gov. Pete Ricketts refused to issue a mask mandate but threatened to reinstate directed health measures from the spring of 2020 that forced businesses to close and put people out of work. Restricting occupancy in public places, closing businesses and greatly limiting the size of gatherings, while all useful public health measures, infringed on freedom far more than any mask mandate.

None of these Republicans in the Legislature is seeking to limit the governor's authority to issue directed health measures that restrict freedom far more than any mask mandate. They seem content to allow the governor to unilaterally restrict the freedom of residents, instead only objecting to mask and vaccine mandates because those have become partisan political issues.

Don't be fooled: Sen. Clements and those who support his efforts are not doing this because of freedom but because of partisan politics. Next time Republicans in the Legislature attempt to block public health mandates, look past the rhetoric and hypocrisy. Instead, see their efforts for what they truly are: just more partisan politics.

George Limpert, Lincoln

Rob Clements

Sen. Rob Clements

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
