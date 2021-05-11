 Skip to main content
Letter: It's about kids, not donors
Letter: It's about kids, not donors

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol in Lincoln on July 1.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Writing in the Journal Star, Don Walton misses the point in the fight for educational choice in Nebraska ("Challenges, change and opportunity in the Legislature," May 3), implying the program is not needed if donors are already supporting scholarships, saying, “Don't we just do that without expecting or asking for a tax break for a personal act of giving or charity?”

It is true that may generous Nebraskans support scholarship programs or private schools across Nebraska. Parents like me are not asking the Legislature for more choices because of them; we are asking because of the many students who still need help.

We need a scholarship tax credit to incentivize further support for choices because our kids can’t wait. My daughter is thriving in her private school thanks in part to scholarships, but I could not afford the same option for my older children, even working three jobs to make ends meet.

The state encourages private support for many other programs with other tax credits; why should families like mine be left behind? Families know their children’s educational needs, and many private schools want to meet those needs but cannot afford to meet the demand.

With hundreds of children in the state on waiting lists, years can go by as children struggle – or the state can allow us more opportunity. To me and families like mine, the answer is obvious. We hope senators will listen to us.

April Garcia, Lincoln

