Letter: It's about kids, not donors

Writing in the Journal Star, Don Walton misses the point in the fight for educational choice in Nebraska ("Challenges, change and opportunity in the Legislature," May 3), implying the program is not needed if donors are already supporting scholarships, saying, “Don't we just do that without expecting or asking for a tax break for a personal act of giving or charity?”

It is true that may generous Nebraskans support scholarship programs or private schools across Nebraska. Parents like me are not asking the Legislature for more choices because of them; we are asking because of the many students who still need help.

We need a scholarship tax credit to incentivize further support for choices because our kids can’t wait. My daughter is thriving in her private school thanks in part to scholarships, but I could not afford the same option for my older children, even working three jobs to make ends meet.