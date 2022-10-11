Letter: It's about history and the future

As a teacher for 34 years in Lincoln Public Schools (and nine years subbing), I have studied historical and social perspectives as part of my master's in historical studies and learned strategies for teaching authentic and complex historical events. I am greatly concerned with the misinformation being spread about what is allegedly being taught in our classrooms and embedded in our Lincoln Public Schools social studies and history curriculum.

This misinformation involves the teaching concept of CRT, critical race theory. This theory is not taught in K-12 Lincoln Public School classrooms. In fact, most elementary and secondary teachers had never heard of the concept before.

In Lincoln Public Schools, teachers instruct students on the study and history of the United States by understanding, “The human story across time at a local, national and global level,” being able to “Evaluate historical accounts by others" and “Analyze causes and consequences of events and decisions.”

Therefore, teachers instruct students on the history of the United States by not only learning the events and people that founded and strengthened our country but, also, by examining and evaluating our nation’s historical events. Critical race theory is not one of them.

Our State Board of Education needs to focus on the standards of teaching history -- a true history, not a fabricated crisis like CRT.

Please vote for Helen Raikes in District 5 for the State Board of Education. She will continue to uphold standards that ensure an accurate portrayal of history and support local control in selecting curricula.

Sheri Paden, Lincoln