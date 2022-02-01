Letter: It will take all to save planet

A stable climate is becoming something grandparents will tell their grandkids about as extreme weather events become a daily part of our life. In the West, drought and wildfires were followed by torrents of rain. There was even a 24-hour snowstorm of 38.9 inches last month. (Imagine that in Lincoln.) The South is seeing more tornadoes, stronger hurricanes and rain events causing flooding (Remember the 50-inch rain in Houston?). Our weather forecasters are using new meteorological words like “derecho,” “polar vortex,” “fire tornados” and “atmospheric rivers”.

Last month, Nebraska “enjoyed” a 70-degree day with extreme winds and at least 20 tornadoes. (One died less than a mile from my daughter.) We were lucky compared to Kentucky, where a tornado lasted 3 hours, killing people and destroying towns.

Climate change is already taking people’s lives while costing citizens, communities, states and the country billions, maybe trillions, of dollars. Nebraska’s hottest year on record cost families and businesses $3 billion.

As individuals, ordinary citizens can’t fix climate change. We can, however, join together and advocate for change. Supporting carbon pricing where fossil fuel polluters pay fees to cover the true cost of carbon pollution is a great first step. Return that money directly to families. Instead of paying wealthy gas/coal/oil companies to destroy our climate, families can use that money to make their homes and cars energy-efficient. It will take us all to fix this problem.

Barrie K. Marchant, Lincoln

