Letter, 2/12: It's time to vote everyone out

Prior to what can only euphemistically be called a "trial," each of the senators swore to "... do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God."

An article appearing in The Hill pointed out that taking this oath would "make for poor optics for some ... senators who have already said they will vote to acquit Trump before hearing any evidence."

Poor optics? How about premeditated perjury!

Elected officials have increasingly flouted the boundaries of decorum, ethics and the law. Now that those limits have been completely eradicated by moral turpitude’s chief spokesperson, their shameful conduct has become commonplace, even brazen.

A more uncomfortable truth is that we support their misconduct by returning them to Washington, D.C., on a regular basis. We have made incumbency tantamount to aided and abetted recidivism.

This ignominy is our doing and, if allowed to continue, may well be our country’s undoing.

We can begin to rectify our complicity this fall. The presidency, all 435 representative seats, and one-third of the Senate seats will be on the ballot and provide the opportunity for a long-neglected and much-needed purgative.