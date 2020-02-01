Letter, 2/2: It's time for study and trains

Quite surprisingly, Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln has introduced a bill to require the Nebraska Department of Transportation to study the feasibility of commuter rail between Lincoln and Omaha.

ProRail has been advocating the need for commuter rail between Lincoln and Omaha for over 30 years. The N-TRAC study of 1996 found a future need for such service and recommended a restudy in five years, but this has never been done.

The introduction of LB979 makes the passage of LB401 even more important. By Nebraska rejoining the Midwest Interstate Rail Passenger Compact, the state will be able to apply for federal funding for the commuter trains to implement the system Senator Morfeld proposes. Without MIPRC membership, Derick James of Amtrak has told us Nebraska will get no rail passenger transportation dollars.

An additional concern that these two bills address is the rising number of accidents, fatalities and injuries on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

Getting people out of their cars and onto trains will make a positive difference in accident statistics. The proposed commuter bus service is a half-measure. Buses still crash, and I-80 still closes due to weather events. The trains are the all-weather mode.

Richard L. Schmeling, Lincoln

