Letter, 12/22: Is treatment of president equal?
Letter, 12/22: Is treatment of president equal?

Regarding President Trump's impeachment proceedings, someone should ask senators and representatives of both parties how they would comport themselves if it were Obama eight years ago.

Robert Fairchild, Lincoln

Obama

President Barack Obama waves as he concludes his final presidential news conference  Wednesday in the briefing room of the White House. "I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much," he said. But he also served notice that as an ex-president, he would speak out if Donald Trump violates America's "core values."

 Julie Koch
