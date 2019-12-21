Letter, 12/22: Is treatment of president equal?

You have free articles remaining.
Regarding President Trump's impeachment proceedings, someone should ask senators and representatives of both parties how they would comport themselves if it were Obama eight years ago.
Robert Fairchild, Lincoln
