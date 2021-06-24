 Skip to main content
Letter: Is this what we want to be?
Letter: Is this what we want to be?

Every day while browsing the local news, I find myself overwhelmed with the number of stories involving Lincolnites behaving less and less like the people we say we are.

Chasing down a fellow driver and shoving a handgun in his face, sexual assaults of good Samaritans in broad daylight, threatening to stab your neighbor because his pets are barking, etc. Is this the kind of Lincoln we want the world to see? Is this the kind of city we are becoming?

Lincolnites have the power to make this city what we want it to be. If current trends continue, young people such as myself who grew up in a city that prided itself upon its safe and friendly environment will have to find "Nebraska Nice" elsewhere.

Maxwell Curry, Lincoln

