Homeowners living near the new proposed state prison site at 112th and Adams street have every right to be angry. Besides being a prime residential neighborhood, a new prison there is a very poor use of taxpayer dollars.

So, why are we buying new lands for a state prison? Seventeen million dollars is a lot of money coming from the pockets of hardworking Nebraskans.

I understand the importance of maintaining a secure correctional system. I believe that our tax dollars could be saved by using existing state lands, for example, maybe the large area directly south of the present penitentiary in Lincoln. Did anyone look at these vacant lands? I guess we’ll never know as the public was never given any input.

The state already owns land that can be repurposed for a new prison. Using that land would not only save taxpayer money but also minimize environmental disruption and social upheaval caused by acquiring new land, particularly in an area that will soon be developed and bring in additional tax revenue.

It is our responsibility to prioritize sustainability, accountability and community input in our decision-making process.

Purchasing additional land for a new state prison could potentially burden taxpayers further, diverting resources that could be better utilized for education, health care and infrastructure development.

I urge our state officials to consider these factors and explore alternative solutions that make the most of our existing resources. Allocating taxpayer dollars wisely is a fundamental duty, and I believe that repurposing the state's owned lands for the new state prison aligns with this principle.

I trust that our state officials will take note and carefully consider all perspectives and make a decision that serves the best interests of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska.

Mark Daharsh, Lincoln