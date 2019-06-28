No soap. No toothpaste. Inadequate hygiene. Aluminum-foil blankets. Uncooked frozen food. Severe overcrowding. Kids taking care of kids.
Are Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry really OK with this? Have they been down there to investigate this disgrace for themselves? Do they believe this is what America stands for? Have they received campaign contributions from the corporations profiting from these "detention centers?"
“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40)
Brad Stephan, Kearney