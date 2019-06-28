{{featured_button_text}}
Immigration-Premature Baby

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center on June 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. Advocates were shocked to find an underage mom and her tiny, premature newborn daughter huddled in a Border Patrol facility the second week of June 2019, in what they say was another example of the poor treatment immigrant families receive after crossing the border.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP, ASSOCIATED PRESS

No soap. No toothpaste. Inadequate hygiene. Aluminum-foil blankets. Uncooked frozen food. Severe overcrowding. Kids taking care of kids.

Are Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry really OK with this? Have they been down there to investigate this disgrace for themselves? Do they believe this is what America stands for? Have they received campaign contributions from the corporations profiting from these "detention centers?"

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40)

Brad Stephan, Kearney

