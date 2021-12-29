 Skip to main content
Letter: Is it inflation or price gouging?
Letter: Is it inflation or price gouging?

A man shops in the meat section at a grocery store in Washington, D.C., in April.

 Drew Angerer, Getty Images

It all started with the COVID-19 outbreak. Ninety-nine cent hand sanitizer was marked up to $2.99. Ten-cent masks were sold for $1 each.

There was no reason for the price to go up. Demand was up, so businesses simply raised the prices. Sold out, they simply ordered more at the same price and sold them for the highest price they could get.

But then the news got out that we have inflation, and it all broke loose. Price from manufacturers to wholesalers and onto retail all went up. The cost is nearly the same for materials to labor costs, but everyone wants a piece of the pie: “War and COVID are good for business!”

Because we see that businesses are reporting records sales, record profits and increased stock value, I submit that we, for the most part, are experiencing the worst side of capitalism -- price gouging, which only looks like inflation.

Keith N. Larsen, Lincoln

