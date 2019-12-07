Letter, 12/8: Is big salary best investment?

My father, a staunch Republican throughout his life, would ask "What am I getting for paying twice as much for this new president?" And "Didn’t Don Walton have a newspaper column some time back that stated budget cuts to the NU system over the last several years are funds that will never be restored?"

And yet we can afford to pay a new president this much? My dad was a businessman of his time when every expense was questioned.

Is it any wonder that young people leave this state for higher education elsewhere and/or to get their careers underway when they see things being handled this way?

Yes, we are in an "arms race" similar to what professional athletes, entertainers, CEOs and coaches are (sometimes obscenely) paid. However, is investing in one administrator the best choice? I’m sure there are NU associates who would love to earn $78,000 per year when it’s proposed Ted Carter will make about $78,000 per month (base pay). Along with students who would like to see the line be held on their tuition and fee costs after absorbing recent hikes.

Is this the best step we can take to help the single largest economic engine in the state grow and prosper?

Kari Beckenhauer, Lincoln

