Letter: Irony on the editorial page

Who knew the editorial page could be so full of irony. First, in Sept. 20, the Journal Star printed, in place of its own editorial and without comment, a piece from the Wall Street Journal which used the phrase “public-health left” in reference to FDA consideration of a new ALS treatment.

I had no idea that optimizing the health of a population had a “left” or “right” political orientation. Then on Sept. 25, in that same editorial space, the Journal Star editorial board decried political polarization related to another public health issue, vaccination policy.

A purposeful use of irony?

Second: George Will, in his Sept. 25 column, applied his critical skills to John Fetterman, candidate for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania running against Dr. Mehmet Oz. I know nothing about Fetterman except what Will chooses to reveal, but it seems that, in part, Will objects to Fetterman’s use of “social media snark” as a campaign tool.

I assume the newspaper column snark that Will uses throughout his piece is, on the other hand, entirely legitimate. In contrast, Will seems to believe that Oz’s career as a cardiothoracic surgeon and talk-show host provides superior qualifications for elected office.

A television personality with no prior political experience elected to high public office? Now there’s a thought. Or maybe George Will is also using irony, like the Journal Star editorial board. Clever people, those.

Dennis McCallister, Lincoln