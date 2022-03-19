Letter: Iowa's flat tax benefits richest

Following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the Republican response.

In her response, she touted her signing into law the reforming of Iowa's current progressive state income tax structure whereby in 2026 all Iowans will be paying a "flat income tax" rate of 3.9% on their taxable incomes.

So, before Nebraska jumps on board this highly regressive movement thinking that the "flat tax" is the cure for all tax evils, let me show the current progressive tax rates of those Iowans that are married filing jointly for the 2022 tax year compared to what they will be paying in 2026.

$0 to $1,515: 0.36% to 3.9%

$1,515.00 to $3030: 0.72% to 3.9%

$3,030.00 to $6,060: 2.43% to 3.9%

$6,060.00 to $13,635: 4.5% to 3.9%

$13,635.01 to $22,725: 6.12% to 3.9%

$22,725.01 to $30,300: 6.48% to 3.9%

$30,300.01 to $45,450: 6.8% to 3.9%

$45,450.01 to $68,175: 7.92% to 3.9%

$68,175.01 to millions and billions: 8.98% to 3.9%

Keep in mind that these taxable incomes are after the deduction of any exemptions or standard deductions.

I don't know about you, but I believe this is the most egregious, stinky, unfair "pig slop," new, high-income-favoring Republican tax reform project that could ever be imposed upon the low- and middle-income households of Iowa.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

