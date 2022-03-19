 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Iowa's flat tax benefits richest

  • 0
State of the Union Republicans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11 at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the Republican response.

In her response, she touted her signing into law the reforming of Iowa's current progressive state income tax structure whereby in 2026 all Iowans will be paying a "flat income tax" rate of 3.9% on their taxable incomes.

So, before Nebraska jumps on board this highly regressive movement thinking that the "flat tax" is the cure for all tax evils, let me show the current progressive tax rates of those Iowans that are married filing jointly for the 2022 tax year compared to what they will be paying in 2026.

$0 to $1,515: 0.36% to 3.9%

$1,515.00 to $3030: 0.72% to 3.9%

$3,030.00 to $6,060: 2.43% to 3.9%

$6,060.00 to $13,635: 4.5% to 3.9%

$13,635.01 to $22,725: 6.12% to 3.9%

$22,725.01 to $30,300: 6.48% to 3.9%

People are also reading…

$30,300.01 to $45,450: 6.8% to 3.9%

$45,450.01 to $68,175: 7.92% to 3.9%

$68,175.01 to millions and billions: 8.98% to 3.9%

Keep in mind that these taxable incomes are after the deduction of any exemptions or standard deductions.

I don't know about you, but I believe this is the most egregious, stinky, unfair "pig slop," new, high-income-favoring Republican tax reform project that could ever be imposed upon the low- and middle-income households of Iowa.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No need to rescue county

Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently di…

Letter: Let kids walk to school

Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they …

Letter: We can't ignore own history

Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction…

Letter: Remember to respect

Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this con…

Letter: Equality in a larger world

Letter: Equality in a larger world

While it is sweet of Cindy Lamm to dust off all the arguments that denied us the Equal Rights Amendment ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), wo…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News