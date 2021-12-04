Letter: Investigation still important

In a recent Opinion piece, "Abuse probe too focused on Catholic priests," (Nov. 22) Matt Heffron laments the fact that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson had launched an investigation looking into the sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy.

Such investigations are absolutely necessary and, as a clergy abuse survivor as the New Jersey state leader for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, I applaud such efforts. When any institution or organization has a history of violating laws to conceal potential criminal activity such investigations are warranted.

The fact that it is widely known that clergy across the state and country have abused children, or that such violations occurred long ago, must never be a reason not to investigate. If a local crime syndicate was known for robbing banks and there is a string of bank robberies, should we simply not investigate because we all know well they are known for robbing banks? That's absurd.