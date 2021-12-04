 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Investigation still important
0 Comments

Letter: Investigation still important

  • 0
Clergy Sex Abuse Nebraska

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson discusses the findings of a statewide Catholic church sex abuse investigation on Thursday at a Nebraska Department of Justice office. The investigation identified 258 victims who made credible allegations of sexual abuse against 57 Catholic church officials in the state going back decades.

 Grant Schulte, Associated Press

In a recent Opinion piece, "Abuse probe too focused on Catholic priests," (Nov. 22) Matt Heffron laments the fact that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson had launched an investigation looking into the sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy.

Such investigations are absolutely necessary and, as a clergy abuse survivor as the New Jersey state leader for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, I applaud such efforts. When any institution or organization has a history of violating laws to conceal potential criminal activity such investigations are warranted.

The fact that it is widely known that clergy across the state and country have abused children, or that such violations occurred long ago, must never be a reason not to investigate. If a local crime syndicate was known for robbing banks and there is a string of bank robberies, should we simply not investigate because we all know well they are known for robbing banks? That's absurd.

The fact that no charges are levied due to the investigation doesn't mean the investigation should not have been launched. Many investigations do not lead to charges or convictions, but we may learn much about what happened and how. Such an investigation was certainly in the interest of public safety and rightfully puts on notice institutions that would put self-interest ahead of protecting children from known predators will not be tolerated in Nebraska.

Mark Crawford, Avenel, New Jersey

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame
Letters

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

  • Updated

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on…

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth
Letters

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth

  • Updated

My wife and I sat behind behind a family of four maskless people at a recent indoor sporting event. They had worn masks, obviously, to enter, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News