Do you ever feel discouraged and despairing when you read the news of the world or hear it broadcast? Do you ever feel that it is all so bad and that there is nothing you can do? There is something we can do. We can ask Rep. Mike Flood and Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts to support some small funds that focus on building peace.

When Congress returns from its August recess, it will be making extremely important decisions about the budget. We can urge our representatives to support strong Senate funding for the Complex Crises Fund and Reconciliation Programs and House support of the Atrocities Prevention Task Force.

The amounts of money being requested by these funds are tiny compared to amounts spent by the military. And these programs can stop conflicts before they start. The success of the programs lies in their being based in local communities, carried out by local people who know the country and the issues faced and who have built trusting relationships. Our funding supports local conflict resolution and peace-building work.

Our representatives in Congress are able to make the news more hopeful as they make important budgeting decisions by including in those budgets the Complex Crises Fund, reconciliation programs and atrocities prevention. It is my hope that they do that.

Jean Eden, Lincoln